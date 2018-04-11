NWS: Two tornadoes touched down in Midlands on Sunday

National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in South Carolina on Sunday. (WIS)

The National Weather Service in Columbia confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands on Sunday.

An EF0 tornado occurred in Lexington in Lexington County around 2:15 p.m.

The tornado damage began near Saddlebrook Road, then continued north-northeast, ending along Kenwood Drive just before John Preston Drive. Several trees were snapped or uprooted. A few trees also landed on homes and vehicles. Peak winds were estimated to be 80 mph from this tornado.

The second tornado, rated EF1, was confirmed in Irmo.

Around 2:17 p.m. Sunday, the tornado damage began near Saluda Shoals Park and Woodwinds Drive. The tornado continued to the north-northeast, ending near Lockner Road before Bower Parkway and the Columbiana Station Shopping Center. Several trees were also snapped and uprooted. A number of trees were down on homes and vehicles. Estimated peak winds were at 95 mph.

Prelminary Info. NWS CAE storm survey confirms tornado touchdown from Lexington to Irmo. Details to follow later tonight or tomorrow.#caewx #scwx — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 16, 2018

