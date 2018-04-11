NWS: Multiple confirmed tornadoes, including EF2 in Gilbert, hit the Midlands Sunday

National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in South Carolina on Sunday. (WIS)

The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down in the Midlands on Sunday.

NWS confirmed an EF2 in the Gilbert area of Lexington County on Sunday. An EF1 tornado was confirmed in Fairfield County from northeast of Ridgeway to the western shores of Lake Wateree.

Survey teams remain in the field but here is the latest information we have. #scwx #caewx pic.twitter.com/74GVoIAjvC — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 16, 2018

These reports are additions to the two confirmed tornadoes from Sunday.

An EF0 tornado occurred in Lexington in Lexington County around 2:15 p.m. The tornado damage began near Saddlebrook Road, then continued north-northeast, ending along Kenwood Drive just before John Preston Drive. Several trees were snapped or uprooted. A few trees also landed on homes and vehicles. Peak winds were estimated to be 80 mph from this tornado.

The second tornado, rated EF1, was confirmed in Irmo. Around 2:17 p.m. Sunday, the tornado damage began near Saluda Shoals Park and Woodwinds Drive. The tornado continued to the north-northeast, ending near Lockner Road before Bower Parkway and the Columbiana Station Shopping Center. Several trees were also snapped and uprooted. A number of trees were down on homes and vehicles. Estimated peak winds were at 95 mph.

Prelminary Info. NWS CAE storm survey confirms tornado touchdown from Lexington to Irmo. Details to follow later tonight or tomorrow.#caewx #scwx — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 16, 2018

Survey teams are still assessing damage and additional information on these storms and any additional findings will be made available sometime later this evening.

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone captured one of the tornadoes on Sunday:

Here's a look at how tornadoes are graded by the Enhanced Fujita or EF scale:

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.