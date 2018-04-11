National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands Sunday

National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in South Carolina on Sunday. (WIS)

The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands Sunday.

An EF0 tornado occurred in Lexington in Lexington County around 2:15 p.m. The tornado damage began near Saddlebrook Road, then continued north-northeast, ending along Kenwood Drive just before John Preston Drive. Several trees were snapped or uprooted. A few trees also landed on homes and vehicles. Peak winds were estimated to be 80 mph from this tornado.

The second tornado, rated EF1, was confirmed in Irmo. Around 2:17 p.m. Sunday, the tornado damage began just north of the Broad River near Saluda Shoals Park and Woodwinds Drive. The tornado continued to the north-northeast, ending near Lockner Road before Bower Parkway and the Columbiana Station Shopping Center. Several trees were also snapped and uprooted. A number of trees were down on homes and vehicles. Estimated peak winds were at 95 mph.

Prelminary Info. NWS CAE storm survey confirms tornado touchdown from Lexington to Irmo. Details to follow later tonight or tomorrow.#caewx #scwx — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 16, 2018

First Alert Forecast: The rain and storms move out, then the cooler weather moves in

The threat for storms has diminished across the Midlands tonight.

Expect gradual clearing skies tonight with low temperatures in the 40s

Highs on Monday will be in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

A Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Midlands until 8 p.m. Monday.

Monday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We're expecting highs in the 70s and 80s for the middle of the work week.

Great news! The threat for storms has diminished significantly across the Midlands on this Sunday night.

The cold front that brought a couple of rounds of severe weather will push farther to our east tonight, giving way to gradual clearing skies. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by Monday morning.

Still, it will be breezy through Monday, with winds from the west between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts will be around 25 and 30 mph. Hence, a Lake Wind Advisory will remain in effect for the Midlands until 8 p.m. Monday evening. Be careful along our area waterways.

We'll see plenty of sunshine this week. The 70s and 80s do return by the middle of the week for afternoon high temperatures.

Tonight : Much cooler with clearing skies and lows in the mid 40s.

: Much cooler with clearing skies and lows in the mid 40s. Monday: More sunshine for the afternoon. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the 60s with winds 10-20 MPH

More sunshine for the afternoon. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the 60s with winds 10-20 MPH Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.

Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware. Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place. In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.

Tips if a warning is in your area:

Move away from open doors and windows and move into an interior hallway or room.

Do not use electrical equipment.

Do not use elevators. Go to the lowest level of the building away from windows. Take shelter.

Sit on the floor and put your head in your lap. Cover head with arms.

Remain in place of shelter until you are notified that the hazard has passed.

If the building is damaged severely, evacuate the damaged building as soon as possible after the storm is over.

