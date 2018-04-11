National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands Sunday

The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands Sunday.
An EF0 tornado occurred in Lexington in Lexington County around 2:15 p.m. The tornado damage began near Saddlebrook Road, then continued north-northeast, ending along Kenwood Drive just before John Preston Drive. Several trees were snapped or uprooted. A few trees also landed on homes and vehicles. Peak winds were estimated to be 80 mph from this tornado.
The second tornado, rated EF1, was confirmed in Irmo. Around 2:17 p.m. Sunday, the tornado damage began just north of the Broad River near Saluda Shoals Park and Woodwinds Drive. The tornado continued to the north-northeast, ending near Lockner Road before Bower Parkway and the Columbiana Station Shopping Center. Several trees were also snapped and uprooted. A number of trees were down on homes and vehicles. Estimated peak winds were at 95 mph.
Prelminary Info. NWS CAE storm survey confirms tornado touchdown from Lexington to Irmo. Details to follow later tonight or tomorrow.#caewx #scwx— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 16, 2018
First Alert Forecast: The rain and storms move out, then the cooler weather moves in
Great news! The threat for storms has diminished significantly across the Midlands on this Sunday night.
The cold front that brought a couple of rounds of severe weather will push farther to our east tonight, giving way to gradual clearing skies. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by Monday morning.
Still, it will be breezy through Monday, with winds from the west between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts will be around 25 and 30 mph. Hence, a Lake Wind Advisory will remain in effect for the Midlands until 8 p.m. Monday evening. Be careful along our area waterways.
We'll see plenty of sunshine this week. The 70s and 80s do return by the middle of the week for afternoon high temperatures.
Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware. Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place. In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.
Tips if a warning is in your area:
