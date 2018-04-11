FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch no longer in effect in the Midlands; heavy rain, gusty winds still possible

First Alert Day: Strong storms still possible in the Midlands this evening
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team continues to track the possibility of strong storms through the Midlands on this Sunday.
A very dynamic cold front is pushing east toward the Palmetto State, running into some very warm, humid air. The clash of warm air ahead of the front and cool air behind the front could lead to a few more gusty showers or storms.
The threat for tornadoes has diminished. The Tornado Watch is no longer in effect.
Still, any storms that move through the area could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
Once the front moves through the area, skies will clear and temperatures will drop down into the 40s by Monday morning. Highs only in the low 60s for the afternoon on Monday too with breezy conditions.
The 70s and 80s do return by the middle of the week.
Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware. Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place. In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.
Tips if a warning is in your area:
