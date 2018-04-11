FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch no longer in effect in the Midlands; heavy rain, gusty winds still possible

First Alert Day: Strong storms still possible in the Midlands this evening

Tornado Watch has been canceled for the Midlands.

Still, some strong storms are possible as a cold front moves through the area.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will be the big threats.

Otherwise, we'll see clearing skies. Temps will drop to the 40s by Monday morning and low 60s for the afternoon

70s and 80s for the middle of the week.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team continues to track the possibility of strong storms through the Midlands on this Sunday.

A very dynamic cold front is pushing east toward the Palmetto State, running into some very warm, humid air. The clash of warm air ahead of the front and cool air behind the front could lead to a few more gusty showers or storms.

The threat for tornadoes has diminished. The Tornado Watch is no longer in effect.

Still, any storms that move through the area could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Once the front moves through the area, skies will clear and temperatures will drop down into the 40s by Monday morning. Highs only in the low 60s for the afternoon on Monday too with breezy conditions.

The 70s and 80s do return by the middle of the week.

Tonight : Much cooler with clearing skies and lows in the mid 40s.

: Much cooler with clearing skies and lows in the mid 40s. Monday: More sunshine for the afternoon. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the 60s with winds 10-20 MPH

More sunshine for the afternoon. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the 60s with winds 10-20 MPH Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.

Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware. Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place. In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.

Tips if a warning is in your area:

Move away from open doors and windows and move into an interior hallway or room.

Do not use electrical equipment.

Do not use elevators. Go to the lowest level of the building away from windows. Take shelter.

Sit on the floor and put your head in your lap. Cover head with arms.

Remain in place of shelter until you are notified that the hazard has passed.

If the building is damaged severely, evacuate the damaged building as soon as possible after the storm is over.

