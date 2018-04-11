FIRST ALERT: Spring temps are back in the Midlands, along with possible strong storms by the weekend

Here are your FIRST ALERT Weather Highlights:

Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s Thursday

We will reach the 80s at the end of the week

An Alert Day has been posted for Sunday

Showers and possible strong storms Sunday

A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days. The winds will shift to the southwest by Friday as the high moves off the east coast and daytime highs will reach the 80s.

Then, heads up! Sunday is an Alert Day. Strong to severe storms are possible.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking a strong cold front that will move through the Midlands Sunday, bringing scattered rain and possible thunderstorms.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80. As the front runs into the warm air, any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Right now, it looks like the best time to see storms will be in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could linger into Sunday night.

Once the front crosses the area Sunday, our skies will clear by Monday morning, giving way to slightly cooler temps by Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Stay tuned for updates as we fine-tune the forecast.

Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs Upper 70s

Mostly sunny. Highs Upper 70s Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs Lower 80s

Sun and clouds. Highs Lower 80s Saturday: Increasing Clouds. Highs Upper 80s

Increasing Clouds. Highs Upper 80s Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers and Storms. Highs Upper 70s

