FIRST ALERT: Most of Midlands under Tornado Watch ahead of severe storms moving in

First Alert Day: Strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening

Tornado Watch has been issued for most of Midlands

Timeframe for storms is 2 p.m. -10 p.m. with the strongest storms between 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will be the big threats

Can't rule out a tornado warning. This line of storms has that history already

Temps go from around 80 on Sunday down to the 40s by Monday a.m. and low 60s for the afternoon

70s and 80s for the middle of the week but more 60s by Friday

A humid and muggy start to the day on Sunday with temperatures in the 70s. It will get to around 80 before a cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening bringing with it strong to severe storms.

Any storms that develop will likely produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. An isolated tornado warning is possible as this line of storms has had a history of producing severe weather to our west.

The timeframe for the storms is 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. but the roughest weather will be between 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Make sure any loose items in your yard are tied down or in a covered shelter.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of the Midlands that will last until 7 p.m. Kershaw, Lexington, Orangeburg, Calhoun, Fairfield, Richland, Barnwell, Newberry and Saluda counties are all under that watch.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/5fWFKglCoY — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 15, 2018

Once the front moves through the area, skies will clear and temperatures will drop down into the 40s by Monday morning. Highs only in the low 60s for the afternoon on Monday too with breezy conditions.

The 70s and 80s do return by the middle of the week before 60s come back for Friday!

Sunday: Rain and storms for the afternoon and evening 2PM-10PM (100%). Some storms could be strong to severe.

Rain and storms for the afternoon and evening 2PM-10PM (100%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Tonight : Much cooler with clearing skies and lows in the mid 40s.

: Much cooler with clearing skies and lows in the mid 40s. Monday: More sunshine for the afternoon. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the 60s with winds 10-25 MPH

Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware. Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place. In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.

Tips if a warning is in your area:

Move away from open doors and windows and move into an interior hallway or room.

Do not use electrical equipment.

Do not use elevators. Go to the lowest level of the building away from windows. Take shelter.

Sit on the floor and put your head in your lap. Cover head with arms.

Remain in place of shelter until you are notified that the hazard has passed.

If the building is damaged severely, evacuate the damaged building as soon as possible after the storm is over.

