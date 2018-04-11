FIRST ALERT: Most of Midlands under Tornado Watch ahead of severe storms moving in

First Alert Day: Strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening
A humid and muggy start to the day on Sunday with temperatures in the 70s. It will get to around 80 before a cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening bringing with it strong to severe storms.
Any storms that develop will likely produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. An isolated tornado warning is possible as this line of storms has had a history of producing severe weather to our west.
The timeframe for the storms is 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. but the roughest weather will be between 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Make sure any loose items in your yard are tied down or in a covered shelter.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of the Midlands that will last until 7 p.m. Kershaw, Lexington, Orangeburg, Calhoun, Fairfield, Richland, Barnwell, Newberry and Saluda counties are all under that watch.
Once the front moves through the area, skies will clear and temperatures will drop down into the 40s by Monday morning. Highs only in the low 60s for the afternoon on Monday too with breezy conditions.
The 70s and 80s do return by the middle of the week before 60s come back for Friday!
Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware. Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place. In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.
Tips if a warning is in your area:
