FIRST ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Tracking strong to severe storms Sunday

Here are your FIRST ALERT Weather Highlights:

The warming trend will continue. Daytime highs will soar into the 80s Saturday and Sunday

Sunday is a First Alert Day for possible strong to severe storms

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the big threats. Cannot rule out an isolated tornado

Cooler and drier conditions return early next week

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather as we go through Saturday. We're expecting a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will continue to be warm, but that warm weather could lead to strong to severe storms. As a result, Sunday has been declared a First Alert Day.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking a strong cold front that will move through the Midlands Sunday, bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the low 80s Sunday. As the front runs into that warm air, any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. We cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

Right now, it looks like the best time to see storms will be from 1 p.m. to around 11 p.m. from west to east. Some storms will likely linger into Sunday night.

Once the front crosses the area, our skies will clear by Monday morning, giving way to slightly cooler temps. Highs will be in the mid 60s. It will also be breezy.

Stay tuned for updates as we fine-tune the forecast.

Forecast:

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Warm and breezy. Highs in the middle 80s.

First Alert Day Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms. Some storms will be strong to severe with gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s. Rain chance 80%.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Cool and Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

