FIRST ALERT: Spring temps are here

Weather Highlights
A few morning clouds and maybe some patchy fog in places will give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures today.
We’ll reach near 70 degrees. Things continue to look great through Saturday as we warm-up each day with the 80s returning by Friday.
A strong cold front arrives on Sunday. Ahead of the front will be widespread showers and thunderstorms.
This system will need to be watched closely as we make our way to Sunday.
Forecast:
Today: Morning clouds then midday sunshine. Highs near 70.
Tonight: Few clouds. Lows near 50
Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs Upper 70s
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.