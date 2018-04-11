FIRST ALERT: Spring temps are here

Weather Highlights

Warm-up starts today

Highs in the 70s today and Thursday with the 80sby Friday

Thunderstorms by Sunday

A few morning clouds and maybe some patchy fog in places will give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures today.

We’ll reach near 70 degrees. Things continue to look great through Saturday as we warm-up each day with the 80s returning by Friday.

A strong cold front arrives on Sunday. Ahead of the front will be widespread showers and thunderstorms.

This system will need to be watched closely as we make our way to Sunday.

Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds then midday sunshine. Highs near 70.

Tonight: Few clouds. Lows near 50

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs Upper 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s

