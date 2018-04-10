School board decides to close two schools in Sumter County

Following Monday's board meeting about a proposed plan to close and consolidate 3 rural schools, a portion of that plan has been withdrawn from the interim superintendent's proposal.More >>
A school board meeting was held Monday evening at Crestwood High school to discuss the potential closings of three Sumter County rural schools.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
As the second-in-line authority to the Russia investigation, Noel Francisco would likely be called upon to fire Robert Mueller if President Trump makes such a decision.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
The Sumter School District Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to close Mayewood Middle School and F.J. Delaine Elementary School.More >>
President Trump is still outraged over FBI raids on his personal lawyer and may now have had enough with some of his top law enforcement officials.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? Be sure to join us on Facebook Live Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when a Dominion representative will be with us to answer questions about how the possible merger with SCANA could affect your wallet.More >>
Under the harsh spotlight of congressional hearings, the Facebook CEO looked more than a bit uncomfortable answering questions.More >>
