'Crossover' means clock expired on these bills

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Inside the South Carolina State House, the clock has expired on a long list of bills; you can expect they won't become new law on the books this year. 

The deadline known as ‘cross-over’ hit Tuesday. It means Senate bills had to pass over to the House in order to stay alive, and House bills had to pass over to the Senate to do so. That can be a pivotal moment in politics. It’s disappointing to the people who rallied behind several the measures that die. 

In the Senate, bills each for legalizing medical marijuana, on 'Personhood' to ban abortion, and the gun control measure to expand background checks are dead.

In the House, the bill for stricter consequences on texting and driving is dead plus school safety measures like police officers in schools, metal detectors on school doors, and concealed carry for staff.

“As a parent, I pray for my son every day, for his safety and the safety of every child at his school and the schools all over South Carolina," said Kathy Maness with the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

Maness is hoping the Senate can find the money in the state budget this week to pay to put at least one police officer in every school, since the bill to require that didn't pass.

As for the texting and driving bill that would have made it illegal to even hold a cell phone and drive, sponsor Rep. Bill Taylor (R- Aiken) said he's going to start again from scratch next year. He had just received a letter Tuesday morning from the National Transportation Safety Board, endorsing the bill.

“Without this law, we are not going to become any safer," Todd Buehrig with the National Safety Council Southeastern Chapter said. "So, we believe that uptick is only going to increase next year without this bill."

