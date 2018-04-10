Columbia man suffers fatal gunshot wounds in NC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia man suffers fatal gunshot wounds in NC

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Marcus Anthony Currie (Sourve: Princeton Police Department) Marcus Anthony Currie (Sourve: Princeton Police Department)

A Columbia man was shot and killed last week in North Carolina.

Officials with the Princeton Police Department said Michael Lorenzo Joyner was found on April 2 lying face down in a road after suffering gunshot wounds to the head, hand, and both legs.

Four days later, authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of 26-year-old Marcus Anthony Currie. On Tuesday, Curries was arrested at his home in Four Oaks, N.C.

Currie, who previously served three years in prison, has been charged first-degree murder. He was previously charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, speeding to elude arrest, habitual misdemeanor assault, and habitual felon.

Currie was released on post-release supervision in September 2017.

