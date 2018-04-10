NBC's Little Big Shots to air Midlands girls' episode called "Beauty and the Steve." (Source: WIS)

You may remember 6-year-old Bella Kaylor from a viral video last summer.

When her Mom, Tiffany Kaylor, tells Bella that they will be going to see Beauty and the Beast a day early, she excitedly begins planning her outfit and almost hyperventilating.

The video has been viewed thousands of times on YouTube alone.

Producers from the NBC show, Little Big Shots, caught wind of the video and asked Bella to come out to California to film her own episode. The episode is titled “Beauty and the Steve.”

Bella talks to Steve Harvey about the story of "Beauty and the Beast," gets to dance and sing, and even left with more than one special surprise.

“Guess what,” Bella said. “This was the best part. He let me keep the dress and the crown and the rose and the shoes.”

Bella had several “favorite” parts of her trip to California. One favorite was the swings at the Santa Monica Pier. Another was her hotel’s pool. Plus – she loved meeting Steve Harvey.

“It was really awesome because I got to see a lot of new people and I got to see Mr. Steve,” Bella said.

But – as she continued to talk about Mr. Steve, she confessed a little something…

“I did want to touch his mustache,” Bella said. “I didn’t know if it was a real one or fake.”

Overall, she said she loves Mr. Steve and that he is “very handsome.” She also said she wasn’t nervous at all filming her episode, and she even got to learn some cool choreography.

You can catch Bella’s episode of Little Big Shots on Sunday night at 8 PM on NBC.

