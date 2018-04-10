NBC's 'Little Big Shots' to air Midlands girls' episode called ' - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

NBC's 'Little Big Shots' to air Midlands girls' episode called 'Beauty and the Steve'

By Samantha Bleiweis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
NBC's Little Big Shots to air Midlands girls' episode called "Beauty and the Steve." (Source: WIS) NBC's Little Big Shots to air Midlands girls' episode called "Beauty and the Steve." (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

You may remember 6-year-old Bella Kaylor from a viral video last summer.

When her Mom, Tiffany Kaylor, tells Bella that they will be going to see Beauty and the Beast a day early, she excitedly begins planning her outfit and almost hyperventilating.

The video has been viewed thousands of times on YouTube alone.

Producers from the NBC show, Little Big Shots, caught wind of the video and asked Bella to come out to California to film her own episode. The episode is titled “Beauty and the Steve.”

Bella talks to Steve Harvey about the story of "Beauty and the Beast," gets to dance and sing, and even left with more than one special surprise.

“Guess what,” Bella said. “This was the best part. He let me keep the dress and the crown and the rose and the shoes.”

Bella had several “favorite” parts of her trip to California. One favorite was the swings at the Santa Monica Pier. Another was her hotel’s pool. Plus – she loved meeting Steve Harvey.

“It was really awesome because I got to see a lot of new people and I got to see Mr. Steve,” Bella said.

But – as she continued to talk about Mr. Steve, she confessed a little something…

“I did want to touch his mustache,” Bella said. “I didn’t know if it was a real one or fake.”

Overall, she said she loves Mr. Steve and that he is “very handsome.” She also said she wasn’t nervous at all filming her episode, and she even got to learn some cool choreography.

You can catch Bella’s episode of Little Big Shots on Sunday night at 8 PM on NBC.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:21:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

  • Zuckerberg discloses Facebook working with Russia probe

    Zuckerberg discloses Facebook working with Russia probe

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:19:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

  • Lexington County considers prohibiting vaping in public, places of work

    Lexington County considers prohibiting vaping in public, places of work

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:11:40 GMT
    Lexington County considers prohibiting vaping in public, places of work. (Source: WIS)Lexington County considers prohibiting vaping in public, places of work. (Source: WIS)
    Lexington County considers prohibiting vaping in public, places of work. (Source: WIS)Lexington County considers prohibiting vaping in public, places of work. (Source: WIS)

    The Lexington County Council is considering an ordinance that would group vaping into the same definition of smoking, effectively prohibiting users from vaping in public and places of employment.

    More >>

    The Lexington County Council is considering an ordinance that would group vaping into the same definition of smoking, effectively prohibiting users from vaping in public and places of employment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly