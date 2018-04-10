AG Alan Wilson will not charge congressman who pulled out gun during constituent meeting

South Carolina Democratic Party leaders want the State Law Enforcement Division and the 16th Circuit Solicitor's Office to look further into an incident where Republican Rep. Ralph Norman pulled out a loaded firearm during a town hall meeting last week.More >>
A former U.S. Attorney for the Obama Administration is pressing Democratic and Republican leaders to place a non-binding ballot question to voters to gauge their opinion on legalizing medical marijuana.More >>
State lawmakers are looking to give more teeth to state law when it comes to threats against schools.More >>
Like a man fresh out of cares to give, Rep. Trey Gowdy admitted he didn't like being a congressman due to the hyper level of partisanship he says is plaguing Washington DC.More >>
Former South Carolina governor and current Congressman Mark Sanford says the alleged affair between President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is "deeply troubling."More >>
