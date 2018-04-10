AG Alan Wilson will not charge congressman who pulled out gun during constituent meeting

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he will not be bringing charges against a congressman who pulled out a weapon during a town hall meeting with constituents.

After a letter from South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson implored Wilson and 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett to investigate Rep. Ralph Norman after the congressman pulled out a .38-caliber gun in a Rock Hill restaurant back on April 5.

Norman reportedly told constituents at this meeting he would not become "a Gabby Giffords." Giffords, a former congresswoman from Arizona, was shot during a constituent meeting in January 2011.

In a statement, Wilson said he does not dispute any of the facts, but that Norman's actions don't warrant a criminal investigation.

"Some have complained about the Congressman's actions," Wilson said. "However, our conclusion must be based upon the law and sound prosecutorial discretion. In this case, this is not a prosecutable offense."

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.