Woman, 29, killed after accident near business plaza

One person has been cited for failure to yield to the right of way in an accident that killed a 29-year-old Rembert woman, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Katina Hunter was traveling down South Pike West in her 2003 Buick when she was struck by a 2007 GMC Yukon that was turning left into a business plaza.

The driver was cited in the accident.

Hunter, meanwhile, was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey where she later died.

An investigation is ongoing.

