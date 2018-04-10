Lexington County meth dealer sentenced to 15 years - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington County meth dealer sentenced to 15 years

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Robert Tyler Geiger, 30, was arrested on August 20, 2017, and was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 15 years. (Source: Eleventh Circuit District Court) Robert Tyler Geiger, 30, was arrested on August 20, 2017, and was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 15 years. (Source: Eleventh Circuit District Court)
Robert Geiger, 30, was in possession of an ounce of ice, bags, and a digital scale. Trafficking methamphetamine is classified as a violent crime in South Carolina. (Source: Eleventh Circuit District Court) Robert Geiger, 30, was in possession of an ounce of ice, bags, and a digital scale. Trafficking methamphetamine is classified as a violent crime in South Carolina. (Source: Eleventh Circuit District Court)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A meth dealer in Lexington County was sentenced to 15 years for trafficking methamphetamine.

30-year-old Robert Tyler Geiger received his sentence from Circuit Court Judge Knox McMahon after being arrested during a sobriety checkpoint in August on Highway 6 near Elton Metze Lane. The South Carolina Highway Patrol found Geiger in possession of an ounce of "ice," a crystallized form methamphetamine, bags, and a digital scale. 

Geiger entered a guilty plea and trafficking methamphetamine is classified as a violent crime in South Carolina. Geiger had prior drug-related convictions as well.

The approximate value of the seized contraband was estimated at $3,000. 

"Methamphetamine presents an ever-increasing public health and safety issue for Lexington County," Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Matt Edgerton said. "The job these troopers do isn't easy, it's often thankless, and I applaud their continued commitment to ensuring the safety of Lexington County residents."

