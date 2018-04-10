Lexington County meth dealer sentenced to 15 years

Robert Geiger, 30, was in possession of an ounce of ice, bags, and a digital scale. Trafficking methamphetamine is classified as a violent crime in South Carolina. (Source: Eleventh Circuit District Court)

Robert Tyler Geiger, 30, was arrested on August 20, 2017, and was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 15 years. (Source: Eleventh Circuit District Court)

A meth dealer in Lexington County was sentenced to 15 years for trafficking methamphetamine.

30-year-old Robert Tyler Geiger received his sentence from Circuit Court Judge Knox McMahon after being arrested during a sobriety checkpoint in August on Highway 6 near Elton Metze Lane. The South Carolina Highway Patrol found Geiger in possession of an ounce of "ice," a crystallized form methamphetamine, bags, and a digital scale.

Geiger entered a guilty plea and trafficking methamphetamine is classified as a violent crime in South Carolina. Geiger had prior drug-related convictions as well.

The approximate value of the seized contraband was estimated at $3,000.

"Methamphetamine presents an ever-increasing public health and safety issue for Lexington County," Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Matt Edgerton said. "The job these troopers do isn't easy, it's often thankless, and I applaud their continued commitment to ensuring the safety of Lexington County residents."

