LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to discuss company's role in Cambridge Analytica
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.More >>
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
Our friends over at Palmetto Weekend want you to know about Columbia's first annual citywide scavenger hunt brought to you by Escape Plan Columbia!More >>
Our friends over at Palmetto Weekend want you to know about Columbia's first annual citywide scavenger hunt brought to you by Escape Plan Columbia!More >>
Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? Be sure to join us on Facebook Live Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when a Dominion representative will be with us to answer questions about how the possible merger with SCANA could affect your wallet.More >>
Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? Be sure to join us on Facebook Live Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when a Dominion representative will be with us to answer questions about how the possible merger with SCANA could affect your wallet.More >>
One person has been cited for failure to yield to the right of way in an accident that killed a 29-year-old Rembert woman, according to the Sumter Police Department.More >>
One person has been cited for failure to yield to the right of way in an accident that killed a 29-year-old Rembert woman, according to the Sumter Police Department.More >>
A 56-year-old man has been identified as the person killed while attempting to cross Interstate 26 on Sunday night.More >>
A 56-year-old man has been identified as the person killed while attempting to cross Interstate 26 on Sunday night.More >>
If President Donald Trump wants to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, he has to find someone to do it for him.More >>
If President Donald Trump wants to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, he has to find someone to do it for him.More >>