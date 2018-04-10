UPDATE: Missing Lexington Co. woman located in SC, tells sheriff's department she left home willingly

Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
The Best Places to Live rankings are based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life.More >>
South Carolina Democratic Party leaders want the State Law Enforcement Division and the 16th Circuit Solicitor's Office to look further into an incident where Republican Rep. Ralph Norman pulled out a loaded firearm during a town hall meeting last week.More >>
A South Carolina congressman has pulled out his own loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents to make a point that guns are dangerous only in the hands of criminals.More >>
A 10-year-old Gaston boy is once again accompanied by his favorite lunchbox at school thanks to a social media post made by his cousin that has gone viral.More >>
