A woman reported missing from Lexington County has garnered national attention. Here's what we know.

A woman from Lexington County has been missing since the end of March, and her disappearance has captured national media attention. Here's what we know about Ashley Nicole Rabon.

A lot of our viewers have reached out to us about her disappearance. Here's what we know about Ashley Nicole Rabon.

Rabon, 26, was reported missing by her husband on March 31 to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Ashley's husband, Matt Rabon, told Dateline and NBCNews.com that he and his wife argued before her disappearance when he discovered messages from another man. On March 30, she confessed to cheating on him.

“We argued. I was angry. She was angry,” Matt told Dateline NBC. “It was all verbal. It was nothing ever physical.”

She was last seen on March 30. Her husband said he waited a full 24 hours before filing the missing persons report for his wife.

Dateline reports says she went on to contact her sister who lives in Georgia and her mother before going silent.

The man she was communicating with prior to her disappearance, identified by Dateline NBC as Rodman Davis, says he last saw her "a week before she went missing" and last spoke with her the morning she went missing.

Ashley's sister and mother said they only communications they've received from her is a strange Facebook post and a text sent to three people on April 8 saying "I'm sorry. I love you." They said they have not spoken with her since the day she went missing.

For their part, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department says in a statement:

We took a missing persons report March 31 for Ashley Nicole Rabon. We immediately began working to locate Ms. Rabon and have been using multiple investigative techniques to make sure she is OK. While an official statement or Facebook post has not been released, please understand efforts are being made to resolve this case. Thank you for reaching out.

The sheriff's department also said they do not believe she's in imminent danger.

The missing mother of three young children is not listed in the National Missing Persons Database or the FBI's listing of kidnappings and missing persons.

Since then, several Facebook groups and other social media messages have been established to help share information on her disappearance.

If you have any information on Rabon's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lexington County Sheriff's Department at (803)-785-8230.

