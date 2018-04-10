This 'brazen' bear spotted in the Midlands could soon be trapped - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

This 'brazen' bear spotted in the Midlands could soon be trapped and relocated

By Chad Mills, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

For the past few weeks, Larry Bachman’s wildlife camera has captured some unusual videos. It didn’t capture images of deer, wild hogs, or coyotes. Instead, it captured several videos of a hungry black bear.

"This is a very large bear over 6 foot tall. Probably weighing 300 or more pounds,” Bachman said.

Bachman lives near the DAK Americas plant in Sandy Run and is just the latest person near that rural portion of the Midlands to spot a bear.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has said the Calhoun County sightings began last June. Wildlife biologists originally believed that an individual bear was passing through the area, but now, there’s some belief that multiple black bears are trying to establish permanent residence in Calhoun County. While bears have established healthy populations in the Upstate and along the coast, there are no permanent populations in the Midlands.

“Twenty years from now, there could be a standalone population here in the Midlands,” Charles Ruth, a big game program coordinator with DNR, said. “And, gosh, we’ve got great habitat.”

The area where the bear has been spotted lately is only a few miles from a remote stretch of the Congaree River and Congaree National Park.

However, Bachman has become concerned by the bear’s recent antics.

“He has actually been on my back deck just feet away from our bedroom patio door,” Bachman said. “He is becoming more brazen and getting harder to scare off. In the last week, he has been there at least five nights.”

In the trail camera videos Bachman captured, the curious bear stands on its hind legs in an attempt to feed from Bachman’s bird feeders. While Bachman is aware that DNR has encouraged him and others to remove the bird feeders -- along with other food sources like pet food and smelly garbage cans -- he’s hoping for a different solution. He hopes DNR will capture the bear and relocate it elsewhere.

“I am concerned for my dogs and cats as well as my family and neighbors,” said Bachman.

SCDNR will meet with Bachman this week to talk about relocating the bear, but Ruth admits he’d rather solve the problem in a different way.

“All these animals kind of do what they think is right. If you’re propping them up with a free food source, they’re going to take advantage of it,” he said.

Ruth said there’s never been a bear attack in South Carolina. In fact, he said most bears are skittish, unless they’re conditioned by food to lose their natural fear of humans.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • "I am sorry": Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

    "I am sorry": Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-04-10 17:36:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-04-10 17:35:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

  • Trump threatens Syria strike, cancels summit travel

    Trump threatens Syria strike, cancels summit travel

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:39:18 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-04-10 17:35:30 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly