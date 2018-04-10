Man, 56, identified as pedestrian killed while trying to cross I-26

A 56-year-old man has been identified as the person killed while attempting to cross Interstate 26 on Sunday night.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Jeffrey Ronald Rivers was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by three cars while trying to cross I-26 around 9:30 p.m.

Passengers in the three cars involved were not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

