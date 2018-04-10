Irmo Police looking for man who stole register in gas station armed robbery

Irmo Police are looking for this man wanted for an armed robbery at Circle K Tuesday April 4. (Source: Irmo Police Department)

The Irmo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday morning.

The robbery occurred at the Circle K on St. Andrews Road in Irmo at 4:30a.m.

The male pictured entered the convenience store, showed a knife and demanded cash from the register. He then took the register and fled the store.

No one was injured in this incident.

Officers have searched the area and have not been able to locate the subject and he is believed to have left the area. The amount of money he took is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information on this case or recognizes the person in the picture they are urged to contact the Irmo Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

You can also utilize the new P3 Tips App by downloading it in your app store. You may be entitled to a reward if your information leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.