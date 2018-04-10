President Trump taps Columbia attorney to head SC's U.S. Attorney district

President Donald Trump has tapped a Columbia attorney to serve as his U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

Attorney Sherri Lydon was announced as Trump's pick Tuesday morning in a statement from The White House.

Lydon is the founder of Lydon Law Firm in Columbia, which specializes in white collar criminal defense.

Lydon has experience in the U.S. Attorney's office, serving as the assistant U.S. Attorney in 1990. She also has experience at the state level where she was tapped by then-Attorney General Henry McMaster to be the Chief of the State Grand Jury.

Current U.S. Attorney Beth Drake has been serving in an interim role since 2017.

