Woman thanks CPD officers who rescued husband with Alzheimer's

One woman is thanking two CPD officers for saving her husband. (Source: CPD Facebook)

A local woman is thanking Columbia Police Department officers for saving her 69-year-old husband who has Alzheimer's disease.

Her letter was featured on the CPD Facebook page where the department highlighted recent thank-you notes from citizens.

She acknowledges the "two really young looking guys- Mitchell and Maur *#118 and #120)" who picked up her husband when he wandered away.

"When they found him, my husband was disoriented, wet, cold and tired," the letter reads. "A lot of prayers were raised asking God to intervene in our situation, and we know that God answered those prayers using officers #118 and #120."

According to the letter, the rescued man is a Vietnam veteran who served two tours. He entered the service at 18 years old, earned a master's degree, and retired 24 years later as a Captain in the United States Air Force.

"I want officers to know they saved a good and decent man who is still a lovely human being, even as this awful disease progresses," she wrote."We'll always be grateful to them."

More thank you letters can be found on the CPD Facebook page.

