Someone check on this NBA player because Sindarius Thornwell just dunked him into the earth's crust

Good lord.

Remember Sindarius Thornwell? Of course you remember Sindarius Thornwell. Nonetheless, the former SEC Player of the Year and current member of the Los Angeles Clippers straight dominated a New Orleans Pelicans player Monday night.

Since I don't write about basketball very often, I think this earth-shattering dunk is what basketball fans refer to as being "posterized."

It's easy to see why.

Thornwell scored 20 in the loss against the Pelicans, but at least we got this sweet dunk out of the deal.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.