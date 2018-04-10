What are the names of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season?

The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just around the corner, so we're taking a look at the names we're expecting to become very acquainted with over the next several months.
Every year, the National Hurricane Center has a list of 21 names to give storms that become tropical storms and hurricanes. That list is maintained, curated, and recycled every six years.
If a named storm is particularly deadly or destructive, the name of that storm is removed from the list to never return to the rotation.
Here's the 2018 list:
Meteorologists from Colorado State University are already predicting a much busier hurricane season in 2018.
The university predicts 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a Category 3 or above with winds of at least 111 mph.
The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and ends November 30.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.