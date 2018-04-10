What are the names of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season? - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

What are the names of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season?

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just around the corner, so we're taking a look at the names we're expecting to become very acquainted with over the next several months. 

Every year, the National Hurricane Center has a list of 21 names to give storms that become tropical storms and hurricanes. That list is maintained, curated, and recycled every six years. 

If a named storm is particularly deadly or destructive, the name of that storm is removed from the list to never return to the rotation.

Here's the 2018 list:

  • Alberto
  • Beryl
  • Chris
  • Debby
  • Ernesto
  • Florence
  • Gordon
  • Helene
  • Isaac
  • Joyce
  • Kirk
  • Leslie
  • Michael
  • Nadine
  • Oscar
  • Patty
  • Rafael
  • Sara
  • Tony
  • Valerie
  • William

Meteorologists from Colorado State University are already predicting a much busier hurricane season in 2018.

The university predicts 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a Category 3 or above with winds of at least 111 mph.

The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and ends November 30.

