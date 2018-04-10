What are the names of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season?

The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just around the corner, so we're taking a look at the names we're expecting to become very acquainted with over the next several months.

Every year, the National Hurricane Center has a list of 21 names to give storms that become tropical storms and hurricanes. That list is maintained, curated, and recycled every six years.

If a named storm is particularly deadly or destructive, the name of that storm is removed from the list to never return to the rotation.

Here's the 2018 list:

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Florence

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Michael

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

Meteorologists from Colorado State University are already predicting a much busier hurricane season in 2018.

The university predicts 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a Category 3 or above with winds of at least 111 mph.

The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and ends November 30.

