SC Native to be new Fort Jackson Commander

Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., a South Carolina native, will become the new commanding general of Fort Jackson. (WIS)

Brigadier General Milford H. Beagle Junior is taking the spot of Major General John P. Johnson.

Johnson got a promotion to deputy commanding general in Hawaii.

Beagle is from Enoree, South Carolina in Spartanburg County. He also attended South Carolina State University.

Beagle will come to Fort Jackson from Fort Drum, N.Y., where he served as deputy commander for support with the 10th Mountain Division.

