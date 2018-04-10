April to be declared 'Donate Life Month'

Signing up to be an organ donor saves lives and is free. (WIS)

On Tuesday, a proclamation will be made by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to bring awareness to organ donation.

April will be declared as "Donate Life Month" in South Carolina at a special ceremony at the State House.

Organizers of the event today say South Carolinians have generously responded to the Donate Life message by registering to save and improve lives through organ, eye and tissue donation.

Signing up to save a life is free.

One donor can save up to eight live and that same donor can improve life for up to 50 people.

In 2017, organizers say the state became one of the top five most giving areas of the country in terms of organ donation.

166 donors and their families made it possible for 560 organs to be transplanted in the state and elsewhere in the nation.

