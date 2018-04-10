FIRST ALERT: Spring conditions finally return

Weather Highlights:

Sunshine returns by late afternoon

Things start to warm up by Wednesday as we’ll see highs in the 70s and the 80s return by Friday

Good chance of thunderstorms by Sunday

Clouds and a few sprinkles will give way to Carolina sunshine by late afternoon with a bit warmer temperatures as we’ll see highs in the middle to upper 60s.

High pressure moves in the for the rest of the week and finally, a spring-like forecast Wednesday through Saturday with highs in the 70s to 80s by Friday.

Our next weather maker arrives by Sunday as we’ll see widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with a few light sprinkles/showers through Noon then clearing. Highs middle 60s. Rain chance 30%

Tonight: Few clouds. Lows middle 40s

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs lower 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s

