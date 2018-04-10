FIRST ALERT: Spring conditions finally return

Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.More >>
A North Carolina man is accused of leading police on a weekend chase through Horry County, reaching dangerously high speeds.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
The small plane has just taken off from Scottsdale airport when it crashed late Monday night, sparking a fire on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>
Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? Be sure to join us on Facebook Live Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when a Dominion representative will be with us to answer questions about how the possible merger with SCANA could affect your wallet.More >>
A South Carolina native will become the new commander at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.More >>
From the final third of March to April 5, law enforcement officials experienced six high-speed chases resulting in six fatalities in that 17-day span.More >>
Students, faculty, and staff members are remembering the life of seventh-grade math teacher Rose Boyd-Wells.More >>
A 10-year-old Gaston boy is once again accompanied by his favorite lunchbox at school thanks to a social media post made by his cousin that has gone viral.More >>
