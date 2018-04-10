FIRST ALERT: Spring conditions finally return - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Spring conditions finally return

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Weather Highlights: 

  • Sunshine returns by late afternoon
  • Things start to warm up by Wednesday as we’ll see highs in the 70s and the 80s return by Friday
  • Good chance of thunderstorms by Sunday

Clouds and a few sprinkles will give way to Carolina sunshine by late afternoon with a bit warmer temperatures as we’ll see highs in the middle to upper 60s. 

High pressure moves in the for the rest of the week and finally, a spring-like forecast Wednesday through Saturday with highs in the 70s to 80s by Friday.

Our next weather maker arrives by Sunday as we’ll see widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.

Forecast:

Today:  Cloudy with a few light sprinkles/showers through Noon then clearing.  Highs middle 60s.  Rain chance 30%

Tonight:   Few clouds.  Lows middle 40s

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds.  Highs lower 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny.  Highs upper 70s

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

