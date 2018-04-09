Highway deaths in South Carolina remain high

Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.More >>
Students, faculty, and staff members are remembering the life of seventh-grade math teacher Rose Boyd-Wells.More >>
The combined effects of last year's tax cuts and a last month's budget-busting spending bill is sending the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark.More >>
2018 has been a dangerous year so far on South Carolina highways.More >>
From the final third of March to April 5, law enforcement officials experienced six high-speed chases resulting in six fatalities in that 17-day span.More >>
A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.More >>
