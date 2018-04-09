Highway deaths in South Carolina remain high - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Highway deaths in South Carolina remain high

By Greg Adaline, Anchor
A scene of the crash right after it happened. (Source: WIS viewer) A scene of the crash right after it happened. (Source: WIS viewer)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

2018 has been a dangerous year so far on South Carolina highways.  

According to the Department of Public Safety, 220 people have died on South Carolina highways as of April 8th of this year. That's a slight decrease from 264 highway deaths during this same time period in 2017. Of that number, 165 deaths involved motor vehicles. This year, officials say 84 of those people were not wearing seatbelts.

In the most recent fatal accident, highway patrol officials say 26-year-old Christian Frasier died in a deadly collision on Interstate 20 Monday morning near Broad River Road. Video from the scene shows the collision involved multiple cars near exit 65. Highway Patrol officials also said this crash led to five more accidents near that exit as well. None of those involved had non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear why fatalities remain high on South Carolina highways, but critics say improving the roads may help bring the number down even more.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

