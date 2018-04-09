South Carolina's governor offers troops for border to Texas - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gov. Henry McMaster (Source: WIS) Gov. Henry McMaster (Source: WIS)

By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's governor is offering to send some of his state's National Guard troops to Texas to help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking along the Mexican border.

Gov. Henry McMaster was a supporter of President Donald Trump early in 2016. Trump called for thousands of National Guard troops along the border last week.

But McMaster told The Associated Press his offer Monday to Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was not political. Instead he says it's just one state helping another, like other states help South Carolina after hurricanes.

South Carolina Adjutant General Robert Livingston says details including how many troops the state will send and how long they will stay will have to be worked out.

McMaster says he plans to make a similar offer to Arizona's Republican governor.

