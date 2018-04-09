This South Carolina boy was bullied over a colorful cat lunchbox. His cousin decided to take action.

A 10-year-old Gaston boy is once again accompanied by his favorite lunchbox at school thanks to a social media post made by his cousin that has gone viral.

Ryker Fowler, a fourth grader at Sandhills Elementary School said that he loves cats and was excited about his new lunchbox that featured bright colors and pictures of cats. However, the following day, he did not want to take his lunch anymore and elected to buy the school lunch.

“The kids asked me if it was a girl lunchbox or if it was my sister’s,” Ryker said. “That hurt my feelings.”

David Pendragon, a cousin of the family, took to social media to express solidarity with Ryker. After purchasing the same lunchbox online, Pendragon took it to his corporate job in Charlotte and posed for a picture holding the lunchbox.

“There’s no one way to be a man. Men can be colorful. Men can be expressive. Men can be emotional and silly and gleeful,” he posted. “In a world where you can be anything, the best thing you can be is kind,” Pendragon said. “I wanted him to see that and I wanted anybody who had forgotten that, to see that.”

Since posting the photo on Facebook, it has received more than 140,000 likes and 53,000 shares.

The retailer that sells the lunchbox has sold out of it twice since last Tuesday.

“I take it to school now because you shouldn’t care what other people think,” Ryker said. “I like it and that’s all that matters.”

