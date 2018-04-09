Gaston boy bullied for lunchbox defended by cousin in viral Face - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gaston boy bullied for lunchbox defended by cousin in viral Facebook post

By Caroline Hecker, Reporter
Connect
Gaston boy bullied for lunchbox defended by cousin in viral Facebook post. (Source: WIS) Gaston boy bullied for lunchbox defended by cousin in viral Facebook post. (Source: WIS)
GASTON, SC (WIS) -

A 10-year-old Gaston boy is once again accompanied by his favorite lunchbox at school thanks to a social media post made by his cousin that has gone viral.

Ryker Fowler, a fourth grader at Sandhills Elementary School said that he loves cats and was excited about his new lunchbox that featured bright colors and pictures of cats. However, the following day, he did not want to take his lunch anymore and elected to buy the school lunch.

“The kids asked me if it was a girl lunchbox or if it was my sister’s,” Ryker said. “That hurt my feelings.”

David Pendragon, a cousin of the family, took to social media to express solidarity with Ryker. After purchasing the same lunchbox online, Pendragon took it to his corporate job in Charlotte and posed for a picture holding the lunchbox.

“There’s no one way to be a man. Men can be colorful. Men can be expressive. Men can be emotional and silly and gleeful,” he posted. “In a world where you can be anything, the best thing you can be is kind,” Pendragon said. “I wanted him to see that and I wanted anybody who had forgotten that, to see that.”

Since posting the photo on Facebook, it has received more than 140,000 likes and 53,000 shares.

The retailer that sells the lunchbox has sold out of it twice since last Tuesday.

“I take it to school now because you shouldn’t care what other people think,” Ryker said. “I like it and that’s all that matters.”

For more information on how to prevent bullying, visit this link

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:41 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-04-10 01:50:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...

    More >>

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

  • Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:20:09 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-04-10 01:43:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...

    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

    More >>

    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

    More >>

  • Facebook users still waiting on privacy scandal notices

    Facebook users still waiting on privacy scandal notices

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-04-10 01:43:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    More >>

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly