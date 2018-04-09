12th Annual Sporting Clays tournament to benefit RMHC this weekend

While the fundraisers take place all year long for the families who benefit from a stay at the Ronald McDonald House in Columbia, an upcoming event is a little different, organizers say. For this one, you can swap your black-tie wear for blue jeans.

The 12th annual Sporting Clays Tournament is set for April 14th at Hermitage Farms Shooting Sports in Camden.

According to the Ronald McDonald House of Columbia, participants will get to rotate through 14 challenging sporting clays stations, bid on silent auction packages and participate in raffles.

The event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Columbia as well as its family room at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

“We try to have as much food over there so it’s accessible to the families so they don’t always have to pay for meals out of pocket at the cafeteria,” said Margaret Deans Fawcett, the marketing manager at RMH in Columbia. “We try to take all the burdens off them as possible so they can focus on the health of their child, whether they’re at the hospital or staying here at the house.”

One Newberry woman was staying at RMH while her prematurely born baby stays in the hospital.

“It does feel like a home here,” said Brianna Bowers said. “At first I was really scared to stay here because I was away from home. I thought I was gonna miss my dog and stuff like that…but we have a dog here. So, it does feel like home.”

Brianna said the services that RMH provides helps her focus on what’s important – the health of her baby.

“It provides things that I need while I stay here. Having the fundraising, without it… I mean, you probably wouldn’t have the house, you wouldn’t have the food, you wouldn’t have the people who come in and help,” Bowers said. “A lot of those things do really help for the families here. We can’t work while we stay here, so having the food and having things like that really helps all the families. Not just me, but everybody here.”

There two flights for the Saturday tournament: one at 9 AM and one at 12 AM. Individual tickets for the Sporting Clays tournament are $125 + $9.02 fee, while a squad of 4 runs for $500 + $29.92 fee. You can buy your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/12th-annual-sporting-clays-tournament-benefiting-rmhc-columbia-sc-tickets-41141992808

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can contact Margaret Deans Fawcett at MDeand@rmhcofcolumbia.org.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.