UPDATE: Two killed in head-on collision in Fairfield County identified

The two drivers who died after a head-on collision occurred in Fairfield County on Monday just before noon have been identified.

The two vehicles collided on South Carolina Highway 200 near Patrick Road east of Winnsboro. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and there were no passengers.

The drivers have been identified by the Fairfield County Coroner's Office as Sylvester Terry, Jr., of Winnsboro, and James Barrett, 79, of Rock Hill.

A 2015 Kia traveling west and a 2013 Chrysler traveling east hit head-on when the Chrysler traveled left of center and hit the Kia, killing both drivers. The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.