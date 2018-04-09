Two dead after head-on collision in Fairfield County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two dead after head-on collision in Fairfield County

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Two drivers have died after a head-on collision occurred in Fairfield County on Monday just before noon.

The two vehicles collided on South Carolina 200 near Patrick Road east of Winnsboro. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and there were no passengers. 

A 2015 Kia traveling west and a 2013 Chrysler traveling east hit head-on when the Chrysler traveled left of center and hit the Kia, killing both drivers. The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene. 

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

