Fallen deputy remembered for dedication to service, infectious s - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fallen deputy remembered for dedication to service, infectious smile

By Chad Mills, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

On Monday morning, on all sides of Saluda Baptist Church were squad cars from all corners of the state.

Deputies, troopers, agents, and officers showed up to the church for the same reason: to pay their respects to a fallen brother.

"He obviously was a man of service, not only a deputy but he also volunteered to work the bloodhounds and the patrol dogs, but he also was a volunteer firefighter,” said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.

His name was Dale Hallman. His friends and family member described him as a gentle family man, a pro K-9 handler, and a skilled corporal with the Saluda County Sheriff's Office – the kind of deputy who even made an impression with the neighboring sheriff, Foster.

"Well, I'd met him before. Newberry and Saluda's really close together. I had met him before. We had been on some calls over here with him and he was 
just a fine, upstanding young man,” Foster said.

On Friday, Hallman wrecked a bloodhound truck while responding to a search for an armed man. He died in the hospital that morning.

"Well, it's a terrible tragedy in any community to lose a law enforcement officer because a law enforcement officer is a person that's sworn to uphold 
the Constitution and protect and defend all the citizens,” Foster said.

RELATED STORIES

It’s a terrible tragedy even harder to bear in a community so small – a community where Hallman was more than a deputy and volunteer firefighter.

He grew up here, went to school here, and had started to raise a family here. Even though he's gone, his friends say his spirit is still very much alive – along with their memories of the 29-year-old who wore a big smile.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump: FBI raid on lawyer an 'attack on our country'

    Trump: FBI raid on lawyer an 'attack on our country'

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:07:29 GMT

    The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."

    More >>

    The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."

    More >>

  • Trump threaten Syria strike, suggests Russia shares blame

    Trump threaten Syria strike, suggests Russia shares blame

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:39:18 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:03:18 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>

  • South Carolina's governor offers troops for border to Texas

    South Carolina's governor offers troops for border to Texas

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:54:30 GMT
    Gov. Henry McMaster (Source: WIS)Gov. Henry McMaster (Source: WIS)

    South Carolina's governor is offering to send some of his state's National Guard troops to Texas to help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking along the Mexican border.

    More >>

    South Carolina's governor is offering to send some of his state's National Guard troops to Texas to help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking along the Mexican border.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly