Lee County School District mourns loss of math teacher

Students, faculty, and staff members are remembering the life of seventh-grade math teacher Rose Boyd-Wells.

Boyd-Wells taught at Lee Central Middle School and has been a member of the Lee County School District since 2012. She also served as a teach in the Sumter School District, the Williamsburg County School District, and Florence School District 3.

“I have known Mrs. Boyd-Wells for many years,” said Lee County School District Superintendent Dr. Wanda Andrews. “She is an outstanding educator as well as a wonderful and kind person. She will be sorely missed by the Lee County School District family.”

Boyd-Wells passed away on Thursday, April 5. The school district will host a memorial service at Lee Central High at 5 p.m. on April 9.

