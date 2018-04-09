Arrest made in fatal March 25 Columbia shooting

Gwan Lamont Perry, Jr., 18, was arrested and faces murder charges for the shooting death of Cory Jenkins on March 25. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 30-year-old man on Samson Circle on March 25.

Gwan Lamont Perry, Jr., is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, attempted strong arm robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting of Cory Jenkins. Jenkins was found unresponsive in a home on Samson Circle and Richland County Coroner Gary Watts determined his death was due to gunshot wounds to the upper body.

A second, 64-year-old, victim was also found in the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He has since been released from the hospital.

Investigators say that the shooting stemmed from an argument and that there could be additional arrests in connection with the investigation.

Perry was taken into custody Monday morning at the Red Roof Inn on Two Notch Road through a collaborative effort between the Columbia Police Department's Fugitive Team and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He was taken into custody without incident.

