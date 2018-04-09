Airport High taps familiar face to be interim principal

Lexington Two district officials have found the man they were seeking to help serve as the interim principal at Airport High School while the search begins for a new one.

And as it turns out, they didn't have to look too far for him.

Frank Jovanelly, who was Airport’s principal for 10 years, is returning to serve in the interim. Jovanelly retired from Airport High School in 2013.

“Frank was a successful, long-time high school principal,” Lexington Two Superintendent Dr. William James said in a statement. “He has a vast institutional knowledge not only of Airport High but of Lexington Two. And, with his recent tenure, he still has many ties to the staff and community.”

Airport's previous principal, Brad Coleman, resigned after a month of being placed on administrative leave.

Coleman was placed on paid administrative leave on Feb. 12 with his then assistant principal, Dawn Diimmler, amid allegations she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Diimmler was fired on Feb. 12 and later charged in both Richland and Lexington counties on counts of sexual battery.

Jovanelly is expected to serve in the role until June 30.

