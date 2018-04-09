Elizabeth Shoaf's kidnapping by Vinson Filyaw is getting the Lif - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Elizabeth Shoaf's kidnapping by Vinson Filyaw is getting the Lifetime movie treatment

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Her story terrified many in South Carolina, but also inspired millions around the world.

Elizabeth Shoaf was 14 years old when 36-year-old Vinson Filyaw fooled her into believing he was a law enforcement agent before holding her against her will in an underground bunker in Kershaw County in 2006. 

The kidnapping spawned a county-wide search for the girl and her kidnapper before she was found 10 days later in the bunker. 

Now, Shoaf's story is being told in a new Lifetime original movie called "The Girl in the Bunker." 

The movie tells the story of Shoaf's kidnapping and rescue by deputies of the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department. 

During the 10-day ordeal, Shoaf managed to gain Filyaw's trust and his cell phone, which she used to contact her family to tell them she was still alive. 

Deputies eventually located the bunker, which had been booby trapped with various devices and arrest Filyaw.

Shoaf now spends her days warning mothers and daughters to be cautious and aware of strangers.

"Unfortunately, we can't stop it from happening, but we can reduce it if parents are more cautious of what's going on and who's around," Shoaf said in a 2013 interview.

Filyaw, meanwhile, was sentenced to 421 years in prison.

