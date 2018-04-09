Elizabeth Shoaf's kidnapping by Vinson Filyaw is getting the Lifetime movie treatment

The FBI on Monday reportedly raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The FBI on Monday reportedly raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney.More >>
With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>
The combined effects of last year's tax cuts and a last month's budget-busting spending bill is sending the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.More >>
The website was shut down by the FBI on Friday, and agents raided the home of the website's founder.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? Be sure to join us on Facebook Live Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when a Dominion representative will be with us to answer questions about how the possible merger with SCANA could affect your wallet.More >>
This month, the major credit card companies are all phasing out the practice of requiring signatures to confirm purchases.More >>
