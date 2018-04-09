Warrants: Pair attempted to smuggle Amazon FireTV stick, smartphone, and pills to convicted murderer at SC prison

A pair of people stopping by for a visit at the Broad River Correctional Institution found themselves in handcuffs before they could leave after investigators said they were attempting to smuggle contraband.

South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services says Edith Moore James and Lashonda Kelly have been charged with criminal conspiracy, attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, and possession with intent to distribute.

Both were arrested at the facility on Saturday after investigators discovered they had attempted to pass two packages on to inmate Lord Shameal Allah, who is serving a life sentence on a murder charge.

Inside the packages, police said, were an Amazon Fire TV Stick, two charging cables, a Bluetooth earpiece, a smartphone, an SD card, a charging base, five white pills, and 16 tan pills.

Allah, according to the arrest warrants, managed to grab the packages that were hidden underneath a shawl in the visitation room.

