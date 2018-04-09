Warrants: Pair attempted to smuggle Amazon FireTV stick, smartphone, and pills to convicted murderer at SC prison

The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? Be sure to join us on Facebook Live Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when a Dominion representative will be with us to answer questions about how the possible merger with SCANA could affect your wallet.More >>
With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.More >>
Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted in relation to a robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Saturday.More >>
The combined effects of last year's tax cuts and a last month's budget-busting spending bill is sending the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark.More >>
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.More >>
On Monday morning, on all sides of Saluda Baptist Church were squad cars from all corners of the state. Deputies, troopers, agents, and officers showed up to the church for the same reason -- to pay their respects to a fallen brother.More >>
