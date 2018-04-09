SC Dems want charges against Rep. Ralph Norman for pulling a gun out during a town hall

South Carolina Democratic Party leaders want the State Law Enforcement Division and the 16th Circuit Solicitor's Office to look further into an incident where Republican Rep. Ralph Norman pulled out a loaded firearm during a town hall meeting last week.

Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson wrote a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel and 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett.

In his letter to Keel, Robertson is requesting state law enforcement officials investigate the matter further because Norman may have violated state law and the terms of his Concealed Weapons Permit when he pulled out his loaded gun. Robertson is also asking Brackett to file felony charges against Norman because Robertson alleges Norman broke the law.

"Solicitor Brackett, I make this request after numerous conversations with lawyers who have defended or are in the process of defending clients charged with breaking the same statute," Robertson wrote.

The incident in question happened in Rock Hill back on April 5 when Norman, who has a CWP, pulled out a .38-caliber gun and placed it on a table while declaring he would not become "a Gabby Giffords."

Giffords is a former congresswoman from Arizona who was shot during a constituent meeting in January 2011. She survived the assassination attempt and has rallied behind gun control measures in the meantime.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.