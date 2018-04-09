Fugitive wanted by ATF in South Carolina arrested

Darrin Paul George was arrested on weapon offenses in South Carolina. (Source: ATF)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Charlotte Field Division arrested a suspect Monday that was wanted out of South Carolina.

Darrin George was wanted for weapon offenses and was reported to possibly be anywhere in South Carolina.

According to officials, Darrin George saw WIS News 10's report on his wanted status which led to his arrest.

"Thanks to WIS...a dangerous criminal is off the streets," ATF Public Information Officer Gerod King said.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

