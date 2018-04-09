WATCH: Our Facebook Live Q&A with Dominion Energy - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: Our Facebook Live Q&A with Dominion Energy

Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? (Source: Dominion Energy/Twitter) Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? (Source: Dominion Energy/Twitter)
Chet Wade, VP of Corporate Communications, who will be here for the Facebook Live Town Hall event tomorrow evening from 6p – 7:30pm. Chet Wade, VP of Corporate Communications, who will be here for the Facebook Live Town Hall event tomorrow evening from 6p – 7:30pm.
COLUMBIA, SC

Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia-based Dominion Energy?

We held a public Q&A session on Facebook Live Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when Chet Wade, VP of Corporate Communications with Dominion Energy, answered questions about how the possible merger with SCANA could affect your wallet. The video is available on our website above or on our Facebook page! 

