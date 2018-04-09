WATCH: Our Facebook Live Q&A with Dominion Energy

The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? Be sure to join us on Facebook Live Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when a Dominion representative will be with us to answer questions about how the possible merger with SCANA could affect your wallet.More >>
Under the harsh spotlight of congressional hearings, the Facebook CEO looked more than a bit uncomfortable answering questions.More >>
Inside the South Carolina State House, the clock has expired on a long list of bills; you can expect they won't become new law on the books this year.More >>
The Lexington County Council is considering an ordinance that would group vaping into the same definition of smoking, effectively prohibiting users from vaping in public and places of employment.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
When her Mom, Tiffany Kaylor, tells Bella that they will be going to see Beauty and the Beast a day early, she excitedly begins planning her outfit and almost hyperventilating.More >>
