LIVE: A Facebook Live Q&A with Dominion Energy at 6 p.m.

Chet Wade, VP of Corporate Communications, who will be here for the Facebook Live Town Hall event tomorrow evening from 6p – 7:30pm.

Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? (Source: Dominion Energy/Twitter)

Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia-based Dominion Energy?

Be sure to join us on Facebook Live Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when Chet Wade, VP of Corporate Communications with Dominion Energy, will be with us to answer questions about how the possible merger with SCANA could affect your wallet.

MOBILE USERS: You'll also be able to watch LIVE through our app and online by clicking here.

To send us questions, email them here.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.