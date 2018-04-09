JOIN US TUESDAY: A Facebook live Q&A with Dominion Energy - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

JOIN US TUESDAY: A Facebook live Q&A with Dominion Energy

Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? (Source: Dominion Energy/Twitter) Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? (Source: Dominion Energy/Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia-based Dominion Energy?

Be sure to join us on Facebook Live Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when a Dominion representative will be with us to answer questions about how the possible merger with SCANA could affect your wallet.

You'll also be able to watch LIVE through our app and online by clicking here. 

To send us questions, email them here

