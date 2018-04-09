Gerald Seals still thinks he's Richland County's administrator a - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gerald Seals still thinks he's Richland County's administrator after council voted to boot him

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Former Richland County administrator Gerald Seals still believes he's the county administrator despite county council voting 6 to 5 last Tuesday night to fire him, according to an email he wrote to county officials.

That email, provided to us by a member of county council, says Seals has yet to even be notified of his firing even almost a week after council took action against him.

"I learned of this 'action,' as you know, in the same manner as the general public, via streaming and the news," Seals wrote.

Seals goes on to say his firing is not valid due to his contract with the county and South Carolina state law. Specifically, state law requires that county officials provide Seals with a "written statement of the reasons alleged for the propose removal and the right to a hearing thereon at a public meeting of the council."

According to Seals, county officials have yet to do that. 

County council members argued and debated over whether or not to fire Seals last week before voting in favor to remove him. Still, the contentious debate ended with Chairwoman Joyce Dickerson and Councilman Norman Jackson even arguing over who would be the one to inform Seals of his ouster.

"I'm going to tell you like this," Dickerson said to Jackson. "I'm not going to do it. You handle it."

If council's action was valid, they must provide Seals with a written notice of their action. Following that, state law grants Seals the right to a public hearing and that his removal will be stayed until the decision at the public hearing.

County council has called a special meeting Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss Seals' firing and the installation of Brandon Madden as the acting administrator. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

