Woman struck by gunfire managed to walk into hospital on her own

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A woman who was wounded after trying to leave the scene of a fight managed to walk into a nearby hospital on her own volition, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's investigators said deputies responded to Providence Hospital on Sunday around 8 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman reportedly told deputies she was leaving the 300 block of Percival Road after a fight broke out between several others. 

The woman said she heard two gunshots and then realized she was bleeding. Two others, deputies said, managed to take the woman to Providence where it was discovered she had a gunshot wound to the lower body.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

