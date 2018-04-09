Woman struck by gunfire managed to walk into hospital on her own

A woman who was wounded after trying to leave the scene of a fight managed to walk into a nearby hospital on her own volition, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's investigators said deputies responded to Providence Hospital on Sunday around 8 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman reportedly told deputies she was leaving the 300 block of Percival Road after a fight broke out between several others.

The woman said she heard two gunshots and then realized she was bleeding. Two others, deputies said, managed to take the woman to Providence where it was discovered she had a gunshot wound to the lower body.

