Saluda Co. deputy Dale Hallman laid to rest Monday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Saluda Co. deputy Dale Hallman laid to rest Monday

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Deputy Dale Hallman was killed in the line of duty on Thursday night. (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office) Deputy Dale Hallman was killed in the line of duty on Thursday night. (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
SALUDA COUNTY (WIS) -

On Monday morning, the community said goodbye to a Saluda County deputy who died in the line of duty.

Cpl. Dale Hallman, 29, was on his way to aid the sheriff's office in their pursuit of an armed man with a child who took them on a chase to Edgefield County when his car went off the side of the road and overturned.

Deputy Hallman died when the vehicle crashed. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

"Dale can't be replaced," Saluda County Sheriff John Perry said. 

The burial will take place at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.

