Funeral services to be held for fallen Midlands Deputy

Deputy Dale Hallman was killed in the line of duty on Thursday night. (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday morning, the community will say goodbye to a Saluda County deputy who died in the line of duty.

Cpl. Dale Hallman, 29, was on his way to aid the sheriff's office in their pursuit of an armed man with a child who took them on a chase to Edgefield County when his car went off the side of the road and overturned.

Deputy Hallman died when the vehicle crashed. He was not wearing a seat belt.

"Dale can't be replaced," Saluda County Sheriff John Perry said.

The community is invited to attend funeral services to honor Hallman.

Services will be held Monday at Saluda Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

The burial will take place at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Services will be streamed online.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.